Magacha extends hand to needy

TOP gospel musician Sebastian Magacha did not always have it easy in life.

BY PRECIOUS CHIDA

But having sung his way out of the clutches of poverty, he has not forgotten where he came from and continues to reach out to the needy children.

Following his appointment as brand ambassador for Against All Odds, an organisation that assists children in need, Magacha said, while music was his biggest passion, his heart lay with vulnerable children.

Magacha has held a number of shows including one in the United Kingdom, as part of the organisation’s fundraising efforts

Speaking on Saturday during a charity visit to a girl child-headed family in Caledonia, Harare, the musician said giving back to the community was part of his lifetime ambitions.

“This is big for me because it’s my way of trying to help others. When I was growing up, I didn’t have everything that I needed and some people came into my life and helped me,” he said.

“I have always told myself that I need to do the same for others and being the ambassador for this organisation is going to make me achieve my dream,” he said.

Against all Odds co-founder, Fikelepi Jackson said Magacha’s music had inspired them to engage him as their ambassador.

“He might just be singing to you, but he has got this deeper understanding of Ubuntu, whatever problem that girls in this community are facing is because of men, so we thought we could have a young man who has a different message and through his music we can rebuild the girls’ lives here,” she said.

Against all Odds, which has operations in the United Kingdom and Malawi, was launched last week in Zimbabwe with the aim of empowering girls and women who are struggling to survive in the society.

The organisation catered for 20 girls in Bulawayo and four in Harare, who are victims of sexual abuse as part of their rehabilitation programe.

Jackson said some of the girls had fallen prey to both drug and sexual abuse.

The Against All Odds team, in partnership with ZIMWANA, a non-profit organisation, are planning to build a resource centre for women in Caledonia which will serve as a place of learning different crafts.

