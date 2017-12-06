Choral group in colourful album launch

CHORAL music outfit Vadzidzi Vekutanga’s fans thronged the group’s colourful album launch that was recorded and broadcast live on Radio Zimbabwe on Saturday.

BY JAIROS SAUNYAMA

The launch of the six-track CD and DVD album, Nharo Yedenga, saw gospel musician Tatenda Mahachi bidding $1 000 for the first CD.

The group, popularly known as Kings of Trumpets because of their dexterity on the instrument, has seen its stock rising on the gospel music charts.

“We are musicians and there is need for us to support each other. I was honoured by the invitation extended to me,” Mahachi said.

“At least there are other musicians out there who recognise us. I parted with $1 000 because I know how it is in this industry. It was not easy for the group to organise such an event, as it demanded a lot of money.”

Keyboard wizard and gospel artiste, Munyaradzi Munodawafa, mesmerised the audience with his keyboard playing skills, while Vadzidzi Vekutanga exhibited their energetic dance moves.

The crowd also got an opportunity to interact with some of the top DJs from Radio Zimbabwe, who graced the occasion.

Vadzidzi Vekutanga’s leader, Richard Mapfumo, said he was not expecting such a response from the fans.

“It is every musician’s dream to be supported in such a way. The turnout was refreshing and we are grateful that the audience both the CDs and DVDs,” he said.

The choir was formed in 2006 in Beitbridge and consisted of members from the Methodist Church in Zimbabwe.

Like this: Like Loading...