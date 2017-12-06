Zesa cable thief electrocuted

A SUSPECTED Zesa cable thief was on Monday found dead after being electrocuted in Queens Park, Bulawayo.

BY ALEXIS SIBANDA

When the Southern Eye news crew visited the scene, the lifeless body of the man was still hanging from the pole as Zesa workers had not yet attended the scene.

Bulawayo City Council’s chief fire officer Richard Peterson confirmed the incident.

“It is an unfortunate event that occurred at Queens Park this morning where a father, husband and a brother lost his life in such a mischief,” he said.

He urged Bulawayo residents to desist from tampering with Zesa power lines.

Zesa loses equipment worth millions of dollars to vandals and thieves annually and this leaves rate-paying residents grappling with power outages that can stretch for months on end.

A resident, Qhelisani Ncube, said he came across the body while working in his maize field.

“This incident could have happened during the night because when I saw it, it was early in the morning.

“The deceased had a rope and it seems the rope was used for climbing the electric pole because it was still tied on the pole,” he said.

