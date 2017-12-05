CSOs make joint demands for implementation of devolution

PRESIDENT Emmerson Mnangagwa has been challenged to implement devolution of power as provided by the Constitution, with civil society organisations who met at the weekend in Bulawayo saying there seemed to be lack of political will for a devolved system of governance.

Following a meeting of 500 people drawn from more than 40 civil society organisations from Matabeleland in Bulawayo on Saturday, it was resolved that Mnangagwa be challenged on the devolution issue.

BY SILAS NKALA

“We demand full implementation of the provisions in the Constitution for the devolution of power and authority to devolved local authorities as envisaged by the will of the people through the Constitution,” a joint statement produced after deliberations read.

“We note the lack of political will and the lethargic pace at which the government is moving to create enabling legislation to operationalise provisions related to and ancillary to devolution of power and authority.”

The organisations said they had expected that provincial councils were going to be appointed, but Mnangagwa had ignored this and had gone his predecessor Robert Mugabe’s route of appointing Provincial Affairs ministers.

Mnangagwa last week appointed 10 Provincial Affairs ministers and a Cabinet that drew mixed feelings.

The delegates, who were drawn from the three Matabeleland provinces, also demanded that national healing be prioritised and a speedy economic recovery.

They challenged the government to address historical inequality, exclusion and underdevelopment in the region through principles of equalisation and redistributive justice.

“Government should stimulate our inclusion by embracing the needs and contributions of diverse tribal and ethnic groups and giving equal importance to all languages as outlined in section 6 of the Constitution of Zimbabwe,” their statement read.

“Youths demand free basic education and affordable higher, vocational and tertiary education.”

They demanded space and safety for women to freely participate in decision-making and politics.

“Government should guarantee immediate full operationalisation of the National Peace and Reconciliation Commission before their grievances,” the statement continued.

“The government should respect the independence of the commission and refrain from executive interference.

“There is urgent need to set up memorialisation sites for the Gukurahundi victims and survivors and [we] ask government to provide redress including compensatory development assistance and the setting-up of psycho-social safety nets for victims of violence.”

The demands are yet to be forwarded to the government.

CSOs make joint demands for implementation of devolution : NewsDay Zimbabwe.

Like this: Like Loading...