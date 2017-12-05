Cornered Zanu PF youth leader flees to SA

Cornered former Zanu PF Manicaland provincial youth leader Mubuso Chinguno has reportedly fled to neighbouring South Africa to avoid prosecution for abuse of over $400 000 party funds.

BY KENNETH NYANGANI

Party insiders said Chinguno sought refuge in South Africa, as the net closed in on him following his suspension in October on allegations of abusing money raised to service residential stands for Zanu PF activists in Chipinge district.

“Just like any other person who was rallying behind the G40 cabal, he has decided to take refuge elsewhere and I am reliably informed that he is in South Africa,” a Zanu PF youth said on condition of anonymity.

“He left the country because of the allegations of land corruption in Chipinge and this has nothing to do with politics.

“He just assumed he was no longer safe and decided to flee the country.

“I don’t think he will be back in the country very soon because he is in a tight position.”

Zanu PF accuses Chinguno of siphoning money through a private company, Causepun Investments, where he was a co-director with other Zanu PF officials and their spouses.

Efforts to contact Chinguno were fruitless, as his mobile phone was switched off, but Zanu PF Manicaland youth chairman Tawanda Mukodza said they would continue pursuing the matter.

“As it was a party issue, we are going to look at the matter and we want every young person to benefit from the land,” he said.

