Caps United eye Ghanaians

HARARE football giants Caps United have been conducting trials with several players from Ghana in the past two months, as they seek to assemble a stronger squad to fight for the championships next season.

BY TAWANDA TAFIRENYIKA

The Green Machine finished fifth in the just-ended Castle Lager Premier Soccer League campaign, a performance they blamed on their involvement in the Caf Champions League, where they managed to reach the group stages.

Their good showing in the African safari came with it the deleterious results, as some of their key players were snapped up by foreign clubs, leaving coach Lloyd Chitembwe with a thin squad.

They are now trying to rebuild, and have looked to West Africa for additions, with reports suggesting they have had a set of players from Ghana on separate occasions for assessment.

Informed sources said more players were expected to continue coming before the start of the next term, as the team seeks to mount a serious challenge on the championship.

“A number of players from Ghana have been coming here in the past two months. They have been training with Caps United and the coaches now have an idea of the kind of players they want to bring in. Most of them are very good players, but the coaches will decide on the players they think impressed them during those trials. More players are still expected to come in,” the source said.

The team lost Ronald Chitiyo, Ronald Pfumbidzai and Abbasi Amidu midway through the season, who signed for clubs abroad.

They are also likely to lose their two forwards in Golden Boot winner Dominic Chungwa and his striking partner John Zhuwawo, who are both linked with moves to South Africa.

Zhuwawo is expected to leave for Ajax Cape Town soon after he went for a three-day assessment period recently, where he reportedly impressed.

The Harare giants could also lose Chitembwe, who is in talks with ZPC Kariba over a contract.

ZPC Kariba are without a coach after the expiry of Sunday Chidzambwa’s contract which was not renewed.

Caps United finished the season in fifth position with 58 points, three behind fourth-placed Chicken Inn.

They now have to assemble another team that can challenge for honours next season.

Caps United eye Ghanaians : NewsDay Zimbabwe.

Like this: Like Loading...