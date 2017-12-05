Protest march for Mr Ugly Masvinu

SCORES of people who graced the Mr Ugly 2017 finals threatened to hold a march against William Masvinu’s monopoly of the crown, after he emerged winner for the third time in five competitions.

BY JAIROS SAUNYAMA

Masvinu, who hails from Epworth, shrugged off stiff competition from four other contestants at a well-attended event that doubled as a braai fest held at Mutangaz Hideout in Goromonzi on Sunday night.

The 43-year-old reclaimed the crown from longtime bitter rival Mison Sere, who came third during the contest at the pageant running under the theme Celebrating the Beauty in ugliness.

Despite the crowd anticipating that newcomer Fanuel Musekiwa (61) from Mbare would emerge victorious, it was Masvinu, who charmed the all-female judges panel.

Masvinu walked away with $500 or a bull, while Musekiwa was given $300. The outgoing champion Sere went home with $100.

After the winners’ announcement, an enraged crowd suggested that a protest march should be held against Masvinu’s monopoly of the title.

Others suggested that Masvinu should not contest in the forthcoming pageants, to give other contestants a chance to win.

Masvinu, however, boasted that he was the ugliest man in the country and will hold the title during his lifetime.

“I am the ugliest man in this country and it is known. The title belongs to me and I will continue to win. I am happy that I have retained it (title), I was hurt when I lost it during the last contest,” he said.

According to the pageant founder David Machowa, Masvinu will represent Zimbabwe at a continental showpiece set for South Africa next year.

The event doubled as a braai fest with musicians Jah Prayzah, Killer T and Sulumani Chimbetu putting up top drawer performances. Despite some sound challenges, all the musicians performed well during the event that ended at around midnight.

After parting with $5, revellers were, however, forced to fork out more money to buy meat unlike in other braai festivals where a person is given a braai pack upon paying the entrance fee. The event turned out to be more of a musical show than a braai festival.

Protest march for Mr Ugly Masvinu : NewsDay Zimbabwe.

Like this: Like Loading...