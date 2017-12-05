NASH Paints executive chairman, Tinashe Mutarisi scooped the outstanding businessperson of the year category at the Megafest Northern Region Awards last week.

BY BUSINESS REPORTER

The executive, who founded Nash Paints 10 years ago, said the award was on the strength of the company’s strong brand.

“I feel honoured to have such an award. It shows Nash Paints is growing as a brand. We are happy that organisations such as Mega Fest have recognised our passion to give the market satisfying products,” he said.

FMC Finance’s Ranga Mavhunga was the winner in the Businessman of the Year category while Ruvimbo founder Edward Gomba was the most promising businessman of the year. TelOne’s managing director, Chipo Mtasa won the businesswoman of the year award. Her company bagged the best socially responsible organisation award.

National Building Society and Steward Bank won the Best Marketed Organisation category.

Mutarisi started Nash Paints in 2007 with a branch in Chitungwiza.

The company now has over 20 branches across the country and a staff compliment of over 200 from the four it had on inception.

In October, Nash Paints attained IRO 9001:2008 quality management system certification to ensure highest quality levels in value creation and customer satisfaction.

This year, the company commissioned a $3 million plant as it bid to boost output.

Nash Paints executive lands top award : NewsDay Zimbabwe.

Like this: Like Loading...