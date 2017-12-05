Bidding war for Ntouba

HARARE football giants Dynamos could be a major beneficiary of a fierce bidding war that has erupted between several clubs — including some from Europe — for striker Christian Ntouba .

BY TAWANDA TAFIRENYIKA

Although the Glamour Boys have indicated that they would not accept an offer which is less than $200 000, they might get more after it emerged yesterday that unnamed clubs in Germany and Belgium had made inquiries with a view to signing the player.

According to Ntouba’s handlers, Ajax Cape Town, who first showed interest in the player in July and unsuccessfully attempted to sign him on summer transfer deadline day, have also stepped up efforts to bring him on board after Bidvest Wits and Polokwane City threw in their bids.

The three South African Premier Soccer League clubs have officially written to Dynamos inviting the player to South Africa after being impressed when they watched video footage of the player in action.

“There is so much interest in Christian from several clubs including those in Belgium and Germany. They have made inquiries, but it’s the South African clubs that have officially approached Dynamos,” the player’s handlers told NewsDay Sport yesterday.

“Remember Cape Town Ajax were the first club to show interest in the player sometime in June and they have now stepped up their efforts in their bid to secure him.

“Bidvest Wits and Polokwane City have also written to Dynamos. We are getting so many inquiries, but it is Dynamos who are communicating with the clubs.”

Dynamos have confirmed negotiations have taken place with Bidvest and Polokwane City, although the Harare giants said they were far from reaching an agreement with the two clubs.

The South Africans are willing to pay in the range of around R900 000 ($66 000), a massive $144 000 less than Dynamos’ asking price.

Ntouba is expected to leave for South Africa this week, with Bidvest his reported destination.

He is, however, having challenges with his travelling documents as he has to apply for a visa first to go to South Africa because he is a Cameroonian.

Epoupa was one of the outstanding players in the domestic league in the just-ended season, scoring 12 goals, which helped DeMbare to a second-place finish His performance in his debut season saw him being voted among the best 11 footballers of the season.

The big forward signed a two-year contract with Dynamos which runs out in December 2018.

He joined Dynamos at the start of the season and made his debut in April, and immediately lit up the league with a good run of scoring form, which hauled the Glamour Boys into contention.

Ntouba arrived as part of coach Lloyd Mutasa’s rebuilding exercise, with the gaffer forced to build a team from scratch after a number of key players deserted the club.

With many predicting the Glamour Boys’ failure, the team went on to defy the odds, only losing the title on the last day of the season to eventual champions FC Platinum by just two points.

Although they failed to clinch the title, Dynamos recorded the most wins and scored the highest number of goals compared to all the other teams in the league, including FC Platinum.

Bidding war for Ntouba : NewsDay Zimbabwe.

Like this: Like Loading...