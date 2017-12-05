2017 Grade 7 results out

THE Zimbabwe School Examinations Council (Zimsec) has released this year’s Grade Seven results, with a comprehensive statement on the pass rates and trends expected to be issued today.

Zimsec director Esau Nhandara, in a statement yesterday, said the results had already been despatched to Zimsec regional offices throughout the country for collection by school heads.

This comes as the Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education has not yet cleared the air on concerns that the 2017 Grade Seven General Paper 1 examination was littered with errors and ambiguities.

These include alleged spelling mistakes and ambiguity when it came to choices for answers.

