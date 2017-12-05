Sulu’s maintenance slashed by 50%

DENDERA music maestro Sulumani Chimbetu successfully applied for the downward variation of his maintenance fees from $800 to $400 for the upkeep of the two minor children he sired with his former wife, Marygold Mutemasango.

BY DESMOND CHINGARANDE

Harare civil court magistrate Lazini Ncube conceded to Chimbetu’s demands, saying it would be unfair not to revise the fees downwards given the harsh economic environment in the country where musicians were also not spared.

“The accused has not been spared the economic harsh conditions we are in. It is not in dispute that people are no longer attending shows, hence we need to balance basing on the current economic conditions,” Ncube said.

Sulu, who was represented by Ashiel Mugiya, had submitted that he was in a position to pay $200 since he had three other children he was taking care of.

He further accused Mutemasango of doing nothing for a living, saying she now survived and thrived on maintenance money which she used to frequent places of entertainment, while bragging that she had no need to look for employment as she was earning more than civil servants.

