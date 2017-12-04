TelOne Centre for Learning receives Huawei certification

TelOne Centre for Learning (TCfL) is now a certified Huawei Learning Partner after receiving certification from the Chinese technology to giant to train students on its courses and products.

The certification took place last week at the centre for Learning’s graduation ceremony which saw 163 students being conferred with Diplomas in various telecommunications fields

The graduation ceremony also witnessed the launch of seven new programmes at the centre which is now a leading training institute for telecommunications students in the region and beyond. Huawei also certified the TCfL’s trainers who finished a training of trainers’ course.

Guest of honour at the event Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Information Communication Technology, Postal and Courier Services, Dr Sam Kundishora officially received the certification plaque from the Huawei representative.

Speaking at the event Dr Kundishora described the certification as a huge development in the telecommunications sector.

“We will now be able to support most of the technology that we are implementing to support connectivity solutions across the country,” he said.

Speaking at the graduation ceremony TelOne Managing Director Chipo Mtasa said her organisation had been working quietly behind the scenes to come up with more contemporary technology training programmes.

“We have therefore managed to get into a relationship with Huawei which is culminating in the launch of seven new diploma programmes, all of the Huawei Certified,” said Mtasa. “We are also proud to announce an additional four HEXCO Certification which have also been added to our plate.”

Dr Kundishora hailed the partnership between Huawei and TelOne Centre for Learning.

“I am pleased to note that through the partnership, Huawei has already made in-roads in providing the necessary technical supports which has seen the training of trainers who have just been certified today.

“These are the sort of partnerships that we as Government, continue to encourage and value. Beyond selling technology to us as a country, they have been able to transfer critical skills required to maintain these new systems,” he said

The event was attended by diplomats, Huawei representatives and officials from the Potraz.

