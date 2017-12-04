Breaking: Mnangagwa swears in ministers

President Emmerson Mnangagwa is swearing in cabinet ministers and ministers of state this morning (Monday) at the State House.

The cabinet appointments were received with mixed feelings by citizens who felt it lacked technocrats, women and youths.

Analysts said the ministers where the same people who had failed in serving in former president Robert Mugabe’s government.

First to sign was Obert Mpofu, the Home Affairs and Culture Minister who was once loyal to Mugabe and signed off letters to the disposed leader as “Your Obedient son.”

