Mash West defies Zanu PF on purges

Zanu PF members aligned to President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s Team Lacoste faction have allegedly booted out sitting provincial leaders, in defiance of the party spokesperson’s directive.

BY NUNURAI JENA

The ruling party’s spokesperson, Simon Khaya Moyo issued a statement requesting those readmitted into the party not to take up their previous positions before the Zanu PF congress slated for this month.

Moyo said the central committee resolution that all members fired or suspended prior to the 2014 congress should be readmitted into the party at the positions they held needs to be endorsed at congress.

Newly-appointed Justice minister Ziyambi Ziyambi assumed the Zanu PF Mashonaland West provincial chairmanship on Saturday after the provincial co-ordinating committee (PCC) ordered Ephraim Chengeta to step down in defiance of party spokesperson’s directive.

Some party youths had earlier warned Chengeta not to chair Saturday’s meeting or risk unspecified action.

They even threatened to bar him from attending the meeting.

Chengeta was appointed by former political commissar, Saviour Kasukuwere to head the province following disagreements with Ziyambi, who was viewed as pushing the Lacoste faction agenda in the province.

Kasukuwere was the kingpin of the G40, a faction that was fronting former First Lady Grace Mugabe to succeed former President Robert Mugabe.

Sensing danger, Chengeta handed over the chairmanship to Ziyambi. But Ziyambi said he did not defy Moyo, but acted as per the central committee resolution that those suspended during “the moment of madness” before the 2014 congress should be reinstated.

“We did not defy the spokesperson. We said we should not suspend and fire members,” he said.

Another suspended member, who attended Saturday’s PCC meeting, youth chairperson, Vengai Musengi, said he is now raring to go, as he was chosen by the youth in the province.

“I was elected by the people, it is the people, who reinstated me, as per the central committee decision. Remember, congress doesn’t elect provincial members” he said.

Last week’s PCC meeting was attended by most members, who were suspended in 2014.

The meeting also resolved that Chegutu MP, Dexter Nduna revert to his position as treasurer, replacing Farai Charakatenda, who read out the resolution to expel the then Vice-President Emmerson Mnangagwa from the party.

Moyo told NewsDay he was going to look into the issue today, saying he was in Plumtree when contacted for comment.

