Nengomasha sued for child neglect

FORMER Warriors and Kaizer Chiefs midfielder, Tinashe Nengomasha’s ex-wife has approached the courts seeking sole guardianship of the couple’s eight-year-old child, accusing her former husband of neglecting the child over the past two years.

BY CHARLES LAITON

Nengomasha’s former wife, Farai Victoria Mlotshwa, filed a court application on Thursday last week and the matter is yet to be heard.

In her founding affidavit, Mlotshwa said she was the minor’s biological mother and has been living with the child since the couple parted ways in December 2011.

Mlotshwa said when the marriage was officially terminated in 2011, the court ordered Nengomasha to have access to the child on weekends, holidays and upon arrangements with his ex-wife and to pay maintenance of $50 per month.

“Despite the terms of the aforementioned divorce order, first respondent (Nengomasha) has not communicated with me or the minor child in any manner for approximately two years. It is my belief that first respondent’s conduct or lack of it, thereof, is tantamount to desertion and/or abandonment of the minor child,” Mlotshwa said.

“Given the first respondent’s behaviour, I submit that it is in the best interests of the minor child that guardianship should vest in me and that I be appointed as her sole legal guardian, who can formally exercise guardianship duties and rights, in the continued absence of the first respondent.”

Mlotshwa further said she does not believe Nengomasha was in any way capable of being a responsible parent with the duty of safeguarding the best interests of the child.

“It is my belief that the guardian of a minor child has a duty to act in a mature and responsible way so as to safeguard the best interest of the minor, which includes, but is not limited to them being present in the child’s life and playing an active role therein,” she said.

