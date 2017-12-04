JOHANNESBURG — After being away from the spotlight for over a decade‚ Roderick Japhta, better known as Generations’ Glen Majozi, returned to the small screen and left Twitter shook by how much he has changed.

The 54-year-old said he anticipated that his return would get people talking but knew it came with the territory.

Majozi’s return to the small screen had Twitter in a huff and there were tonnes of memes. The actor said he found it entertaining.

“I found it very funny. My niece in Cape Town sent me screenshots of the things people were saying‚ comparing me to the young man, who played Glen Majozi. I’m 54-years-old‚ so I just sit back and laugh at these things. I guess they come with the territory,” he said.

Majozi said there was a point he left the industry altogether and that when he returned he did some directing.

The actor’s character in Generations was quite popular and kept viewers glued to the television with the love triangle involving him‚ Karabo Moroka (Connie Ferguson) and Vivian Majozi (played by Faye Peters).

Majozi‚ who recently appeared on Rhythm City where he plays a gang member‚ said he did not love the fact that acting came with constant public opinion.

“Of course, this is one of the parts I don’t really love about my profession, but someone once said it is better to be talked about than not. So I take it as it comes‚ with a lot of giggles.”

