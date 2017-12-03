Jani elected ZRU substantive president

Mehluli Sibanda, Senior Sports Reporter

FORMER Zimbabwe Sables wing Aaron Jani is the new substantive Zimbabwe Rugby Union president after elections held at Prince Edward School in Harare on Saturday.

The Harare based businessman, a Sables player from 1991 till 1997 was confirmed as the new ZRU boss when Russell Karimazondo, who has been heading the interim committee pulled out of the race.

The 46-year old Jani, who runs own business distributing mining and Industrial chemicals is deputised by Martin Shone for the South and Losson Mtongwiza for the North.

Shone defeated Dave Nash by nine votes to two while it was the same result when Mtongwiza went up against Tungamirai Mashungu. The newly elected hierarchy will finish off what remained of the Nyararai Sibanda decision-makers which is due to come to an end in 2020.

An elated Jani expressed his gratefulness to the rugby community for showing faith him.

“I am ecstatic, very thankful for the confidence shown in me by the rugby fraternity. You can expect a professional and very attractive president. Immediate task is to sort out the Rugby structures and make sure we have the right personnel to take us forward,” Jani said.

He plans to engage the corporate world to support the game.

“I need to engage the corporate world to get the necessary support. The task at hand is big, but l am ready to hit the ground running,” Jani said.

With the Rugby Africa Gold Cup, which serves as the 2019 Rugby World Cup and the rest of the leadership, has to ensure that the Sables coaching position is sorted out as a matter of urgency.

The elections held yesterday came after the Sibanda led establishment was suspended in August by the Sports and Recreation Commission. A vote of no confidence was carried out last month which paved way for elections. Karimazondo has been the ZRU boss on an interim basis.

@Mdawini_29

Like this: Like Loading...