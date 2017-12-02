Cop in trouble for missing exhibits

A POLICE officer in the Drug and Narcotics section yesterday appeared at the Harare Magistrates’ Court facing criminal abuse of office charges after exhibits left in his custody by colleagues went missing.

Vhunzanayi Kanyongo (46) was not asked to plead when he appeared before magistrate Gideon Ruvetsa, who remanded him to January 10 on $50 bail.

It is the State’s case that on November 30 this year at around 9am, Kanyongo was on duty together with his workmates. They proceeded to Mupedzanhamo Flea Market in Mbare after receiving information that there was a contraband of illicit drugs.

Upon arrival at Mupedzanhamo cloakroom Kanyongo and his colleagues seized contraband of skin lightening creams which was taken to Harare Central Police Station. Kanyongo and other members remained at the scene guarding the remaining exhibits.

The accused allegedly called for another vehicle to ferry the remaining goods and another truck was dispatched to the scene where the goods were loaded.

It is alleged three sacks containing various prohibited skin lightening creams were left at the scene, but on the arrival of the vehicle Kanyongo could not account for the sacks, leading to his arrest.

— Desmond Chingarande

