President reiterates re-engagement drive

President Emmerson Mnangagwa yesterday reiterated his desire to engage the world, in order to get assistance to rescue the country from socio-economic collapse.

BY NUNURAI JENA

Speaking at his installation as chancellor of Chinhoyi University of Technology (CUT), Mnangagwa said the country had no option, but to engage the international community in order to achieve meaningful development. He said Zimbabwe must modernise in order to engage with a “fiercely competitive” world.

The Zanu PF first secretary said the world has grown competitive and Zimbabwe must deliver finished products and extract maximum profitability from the country’s natural resources.

“As we engage the world, it is of great importance to have our own home-grown solutions to develop our economy and benchmark ourselves with the best in the global village” he said.

The Zanu PF leader was pleased that CUT put emphasis on problem-solving through research, design and innovation approaches in order to produce entrepreneurs not merely job seekers.

Mnangagwa becomes the second chancellor of State universities since the country gained independence in 1980 after President Robert Mugabe was forced to resign a fortnight ago.

The installation coincided with CUT’s graduation ceremony.

