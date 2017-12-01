Weekend Vibes

Club Joy Centre, Highfield

Mark Ngwazi and Njanja Express will tonight light up Club Joy Centre in Highfield, Harare. Tomorrow, the club will reverberate to the sounds of Tendai Dembo and the Barura Express before Sasha and the Talking Drums bring the curtain down on Sunday.

Mutangaz Hideout

Jah Prayzah and Killer T are expected to entertain patrons at Mutangaz Hideout, in the backdrop of a braai fest, during the Mr Ugly pageant this Sunday.

Legends Sports Bar, Marondera

The club hosts Braveman Chizvino, popularly known as Baba Harare, as he brings his new album, Minamato Yamarasta, to the farming town tomorrow. He will share the stage with local wheel spinner DJ Ninja at a show expected to attract a huge crowd.

Club Veritas, Harare

Dendera musician Tryson Chimbetu will stage a show tonight at Club Veritas in Westlea, Harare. Fans will get an opportunity to hear him sample some of his new songs. These include Amai Maria, Rudo Rwedu, Ndazomuwana and BP Yangu.

Marriage Centre, Harare

Gospel choral outfit, Vadzidzi Vekutanga have a double album launch tomorrow evening at Marriage Centre, opposite Harare Central Police Station. The two albums are titled Ityai Mwari and Nharo Nedenga. Fans can expect lots of entertainment as the group’s music is characterised by energetic dance routines, blowing horns, shakers and drum beating.

Pabloz Club and VIP Lounge, Harare

House music fans are in for a treat tomorrow as award-winning South African wheel-spinner, DJ Shimza, holds his maiden performance in Harare.

The top DJ is renowned for songs like African Queen, Congocongo and Akulalwa.

Supporting acts will include local wheel spinners Spin, Rob Macson, Reverb 7, Klique, AM and Juice.

Murehwa Council Bar

As the countdown to year end continues, Alick Macheso has a packed weekend that will see him serenade fans at Murehwa Council Bar tonight before hitting the road tomorrow to Tendai Hall in Bindura. He will wrap up his packed weekend programme with a family show at Zebra Village in Mbare, Harare.

BAC, Bulawayo

BAC will today host the Klassics and Swagg event with DJs Josh, Suspence, Uzzi and Rexx spinning the decks.

Umqombothi Sports Bar, Bulawayo

Umqombothi tonight hosts the Afro Queens dance group and tomorrow the Techno Queens dance group will take to the stage.

Matters will come to a head on Sunday, as the club holds the Super Sunday hosted by Event Techniques.

Lagondola, Bulawayo

Djembe Monks will rock their Bulawayo fans at Lagondola tonight in a show scheduled to begin at 7pm.

Liquor King Bar, Bulawayo

Liquor King Bar tomorrow presents the Ladies Night, with complimentary drinks for the ladies as Bleq Boy#Cue and Mbobsta serenade patrons.

