THE Bulawayo City Council (BCC) yesterday acknowledged the role played by community groups in the success of the 100 days of Rapid Results Approach (RRA) programme, which was launched on September 19 and aimed at improving service delivery.

BY ALEXIS SIBANDA

Speaking at the RRA review meeting at Small City Hall, mayor Martin Moyo said Bulawayo residents must continue in one spirit and with unity of purpose as they build the city and the country.

“Your attendance is a display of your continued partnership with the city council and assures us that you have development and prosperity of the City of Kings at heart,” he said.

Bulawayo town clerk Christopher Dube said council achieved most of the RRA plans.

“We have recorded a number of achievements to date and we are pleased to note that we are on course in meeting our targets,” he said.

“We have managed to connect 2 897 out of 3 000 stands with water in Cowdray Park, Hlalani Kuhle,” Dube said.

“We have managed to reduce our backlog of water leaks from 890 to 67.”

Dube said the road rehabilitation targets had been surpassed.

“We have managed to rehabilitate 44km of roads with reseals, reconstruction, overlays and pothole patching.”

He said council faced challenges in the procurement of imported materials.

“Current economic and foreign currency challenges had a significant impact in increasing lead times than had been anticipated,” he said.

Dube said BCC would be launching another 100-day programme at the end of the festive season.

Community key in 100-day development programme: Bulawayo : NewsDay Zimbabwe.

Like this: Like Loading...