Mnangagwa appoints cabinet, familiar faces

Here is a full list of Cabinet Ministers, Ministers of State for Provinces and Deputy Ministers:

Cabinet Ministers

Patrick Chinamasa, as the Minister of Finance and Economic Planning;

Obert Mpofu, as the Minister of Home Affairs and Culture;

Air Marshal Perrance Shiri, as Minister of Lands, Agriculture and Rural Resettlement;

Dr. Lazarus Dokora, as Minister of Primary and Secondary Education;

Dr. David Parirenyatwa, as the Minister of Health and Child Care;

Kembo Mohadi, as the Minister of Defence, Security and War Veterans;

Ziyambi Ziyambi, as Minister of Justice, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs;

Major General Sibusiso Moyo, as Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Trade;

Kazembe Kazembe, as Minister of Sport, Arts and Recreation;

Dr Mike Bimha, as Minister of Industry, Commerce and Enterprise Development;

July Moyo, as Minister of Local Government, Public Works and National Housing;

Sithembiso Nyoni, as Minister of Women and Youth Affairs;

Professor Amon Murwira, as Minister of Higher Education, Science and Technology Development;

Supa Mandiwanzira, as Minister of Information Communication Technology and Cyber Security;

Professor Clever Nyathi, as Minister of Labour and Social Welfare;

Dr Joram Gumbo, as Minister of Transport and Infrastructural Development;

Winston Chitando, as Minister of Mines and Mining Development;

Oppah Muchinguri-Kashiri, as Minister of Environment, Water and Climate;

Priscah Mupfumira, as Minister of Tourism and Hospitality Industry;

Ambassador Simon Khaya Moyo, as Minister of Energy and Power Development;

Chris Mutsvangwa, as Minister of Information, Media and Broadcasting Services; and

Simbarashe Mumbengegwi, as Minister of State for Presidential Affairs and Monitoring Government Programmes.

Ministers of State for the Provinces

Angeline Masuku, as Minister of State for Bulawayo Metropolitan;

Miriam Rutendo Chikukwa, as Minister of State for Harare Metropolitan;

Monica Mutsvangwa, as Minister of State for Manicaland;

Martin Tafara Dinha, as Minister of State for Mashonaland Central;

Webster Shamu, as Minister of State for Mashonaland West;

David Musabayana, as Minister of State for Mashonaland East;

Ndabazekaya Giyilitshe Cain Mathema, as Minister of State for Matabeleland North;

Abednico Ncube, as Minister of State for Matabeleland South;

Josiah Dunira Hungwe, as Minister of State for Masvingo; and

Owen Ncube, as Minister of State for Midlands.

Dr. Christopher Mushohwe, as Minister of State for Government Scholarships in the President’s Office.

Deputy Ministers

Terence Mukupe, as Deputy Minister for Finance and Economic Development;

Davis Marapira, as Deputy Minister of Lands, Agriculture and Rural Resettlement;

Professor Paul Mavima, as Deputy Minister of Primary and Secondary Education;

Victor Matemadanda; as Deputy Minister for War Veterans;

Pupurayi Togarepi, as Deputy Minister for Youth Affairs; and

Joshua Malinga, as Deputy Minister for Social Welfare.

