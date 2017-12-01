Cultural Night lights up Arrupe

THE 14th edition of the Arrupe College Cultural Night held in Mount Pleasant recently attracted participants from several African countries who showcased the diversity of their unique cultures.

BY CALVIN MAHACHI

Held under the theme Culture Empowering Education, the showcase drew participants from Nigeria, Malawi, Ghana, Cameroon, Zambia, Rwanda and South Africa.

Zimdancehall sensation Killer T did not disappoint, as he gave a splendid performance, which left the crowd clamouring for more.

Cultural Night chairperson Reagan MacDavid Chengamali told NewsDay that this year’s edition was meant to fundraise for Tichakunda School in Hatcliffe as part of their social responsibility project.

“Arrupe Jesuits College of Philosophy is made up of different nationalities from all over the continent. So the Cultural Night aims at creating a platform for all nationals to showcase their culture and this year’s event is aimed at raising funds for Tichakunda School in Hatcliffe as part of our social service project,” he said.

Chengamali said they targeted to raise $2 500 for the renovation of the school.

“At Arrupe College, we have people from different ethnicities from all over Africa. So there is a time when we want to show the history of where we come from through art. There will family time and this is a time when people bring their cultural food and dresses,” he said.

Guests were entertained by Mbira Dzenharira and the Mkungudza Nyau Club, who performed Nyau dances from Zimbabwe and Malawi, while representatives from Rwanda and Burundi also showcased their cultural heritage

Arrupe College is one of the two Jesuits schools of philosophy in Africa and has been involved in different community based programmes over the years.

