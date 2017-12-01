Abuse of women traders worrying: BVTA

BULAWAYO Vendors and Traders’ Association (BVTA) has expressed concern over increasing cases of physical and verbal abuse of women in the informal sector despite the association’s efforts to stop the vice.

BY MTHANDAZO NYONI

In a statement to commemorate the 16 Days of Activism Against Gender-Based Violence, BVTA yesterday said its members continued to face the brunt of human rights violations as they are constantly being harassed by law enforcement agents as they eke out a living on the streets.

“BVTA abhors and strongly condemns the harassment of women in the informal sector and their exploitation through callous acts such as extortion, demand for bribes and other illicit dealings as payment for offences purported to have been committed by vendors,” the statement read.

“BVTA has recorded numerous cases of verbal abuse, physical torture and vulgar abuse in trading spaces where men, including disenfranchised women, are looking for means of survival.”

The organisation implored local authorities, including central government, to come up with clear strategies and policies through implementing section (17) subsection (2) of the Constitution of Zimbabwe which obligates the State to adopt positive measures to rectify gender discrimination and imbalances resulting from past policies.

Last year in August, BVTA said Bulawayo municipal police broke the arm of a toddler with a baton during a “violent” raid on vendors in the city in a case that spilled into the courts.

According to BVTA, the mother of the 15-month-old baby was selling eggs on the street when municipal police officers descended on her stall, assaulting her with a baton while her baby was strapped on her back, resulting in her child suffering a broken arm.

This year’s campaign runs under the theme Leave No One Behind: End Violence Against Women and Girls.

