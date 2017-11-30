While victors are all over the place singing Jah Prayzah’s Kutonga Kwaro in praise of the new president, Emmerson Mnangagwa, imagine what songs the vanquished are playing.

The vanquished being former president Robert Mugabe (I’m enjoying the word former!), his wife Grace, their sons Bellarmine and Robert Jnr, and the likes of Jonathan Moyo, Saviour Kasukuwere and Kudzanai Chipanga, among others.

Robert Mugabe

Upon seeing the army moving in to put him under house arrest, Mugabe must have curtly reacted with Leonard Dembo’s Zvaunoda Handizvigone.

“Unoda kuti ndiite zvaunoda iwe, kwete handingazvigone zvaunoda iwe…” to which the soldiers could have responded, in Thomas Mapfumo’s voice, that it was because of “pamuromo paHaruna (Grace)…hoona baba muchanyara..” Read More...

Music that Mugabe, Grace ‘played’ in their last days : NewsDay Zimbabwe.

Like this: Like Loading...