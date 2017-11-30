SkyzMetro FM awards nominees out

BULAWAYO commercial radio station SkyzMetro FM has unveiled nominees for their inaugural SkyzMetro Music Awards set for December 21 to honour trailblazing players in the music industry.

BY SHARON SIBINDI

The radio station hosted an awards nomination party after the nominees were announced at The Vista.

Station manager Godwin Phiri promised a world-class ceremony and said the awards would be held annually to support the creative arts industry in Bulawayo.

“The SkyzMetro Music Awards will be held annually, beginning this year to award the creative music industry players for their tireless efforts,” he said.

Nominations are considered for music that was produced and released between September 11, 2016 and September 11, 2017.

The nominees will battle it out in the categories of Song of the Year, Best Female Artiste, Best Male Artiste, Best Breakout Star, Most Outstanding Contribution to Music, Best Afro-Soul Song, Best Collaborated Song, Best Dance Song, Best Gospel Song and Best Hip-hop Song.

The other categories are Best House/Gqom! Song, Best Imbube/Accapella Song, Best Masqandi/Mbhaqanga Song, Best Metro-Urban Song, Best Song by a Duo/Group, Best Tshibilika/Rhumba Song, Best Urban Fire Song, Best Music Sound Production and Best Music Journalist.

Some of the well-known artistes who will tussle for honours in the various categories are Nkwali, Sandy, Skaiva, Asaph, Mzoe 7, POY, Khuxxman, Djembe Mpnks and Martin Sibanda.

