Ammara fans draw out daggers

THE Ammartians – as sultry songstress Ammara Brown’s fans are known – have expressed concern over the unavailability of the musician’s debut album, Ammartia, on various online platforms nearly a month after its official launch.

BY PRECIOUS CHIDA

Concern has also been raised that the official video of Akiliz, which was launched on the same day, was also unavailable.

Although Ammara’s manager, Tsungi Zvobgo, did not respond to questions sent to her yesterday, the musician responded to queries raised on her Facebook page by fans saying her team’s hands were tied due to developments behind the scenes.

“My team has been contacted by a satellite company that have asked to have an exclusive premiere of the video on their platform. We are waiting to hear more from them, but the video is ready for you,” she said.

The fans were keen to access the video after viewing it for the first time during the launch where Ammara said she was keen to have it out.

“Those who were at the Ammartia launch, were the first to view it as promised and I’m just eager to get this video out to the world. Thank you once again for standing by me and the incredible outpouring of support,” Ammara said.

After a series of exciting single collaborations with various musicians including Tytan on Mukoko and Jah Prayzah on Kure Kure, the wait for the songstress full album had been long.

This was after Ammara had changed the dates for the album release on several occasions for countless reasons before it was finally launched on November 10.

“Please make your album available on better websites, no offence, but that OYOS website needs a bit of improvement it’s not user friendly dear, we are struggling to get your songs so maybe we are going to hear them at music festivals only, even the Akiliz video what’s going on please update us on your projects,” one fan wrote on Facebook.

The album carries the tracks Ammartia Intro, Da Nile, Havarare, Mukoko with Tytan, Watchu Want featuring her sister Chengeto Brown, Tawina, Akiliz, Sey No featuring Nutty O, Crystal Blue Moon, Next Lifetime, Khameel’s Kick, Ode to Mama and Glow in the Dark.

Sey No, which features Nutty O, however, has been receiving significant airplay on local radio stations.

