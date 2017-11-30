All set for Marondera Music awards

THE third edition of the Marondera Music Awards is set to be held on Saturday after it was moved from December 9 as the venue of the awards Hope/Fay Conference Centre will be used by the Zimbabwe Schools Examination Council (Zimsec) for marking on the initial date.

BY TAFADZWA KACHIKO

One of the organisers, Nyasha Zhuwao said: “We have changed the date from December 9 to Saturday to allow Zimsec to do marking without disturbance. The time remains 3pm to 9pm. We are sorry for any inconveniences caused and we promise you happy moments,” he said.

Zhuwao said the winners will get certificates and $10 in appreciation of their good work as well as to motivate them.

“The best will walk away with certificates and $10. The winners and those who would not have made it will get motivated to work extra hard by this reward. Here in Marondera that amount helps an artiste to record two tracks at $5 each recording. So it is worth,” he said.

Although categories have increased from 23 last year to 28 this year, Zhuwao said they were still desperate for corporate backing.

“Although the awards ceremony is growing on a good trajectory more support from the corporate world is needed,” Zhuwao said.

Last year Fayhem Somanje and his uncle, Josphat Somanje, were top nominees, battling it out in the best live performer category. In the 2017 edition, they are both nominees for the best sungura award.

Last year’s edition was graced by different personalities, including flamboyant businessman Philip Chiyangwa, who was guest of honour.

Dancehall chanter Shinsoman will be the guest artiste at this year’s ceremony. Entry fees are $2, $5 VIP and $10 VVIP.

