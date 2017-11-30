Mayor’s Christmas Cheer Fund launched

BULAWAYO mayor Martin Moyo has appealed to residents and the corporate world to give underprivileged members of the community a memorable Christmas as the city seeks to raise $50 000 towards the Mayor’s Christmas Cheer Fund.

BY ALEXIS SIBANDA

The Mayor’s Christmas Cheer Fund, which was launched on Tuesday, has so far received $1 500 cash, $1 788 worth of goods and $11 250 worth of other donations.

Last year, the fund raised $15 223,51.

Speaking at the launch at council chambers, Moyo said the donations showed the generosity and kind-heartedness of the people of Bulawayo.

“These donations will go a long way in making a difference to the underprivileged members of the community this year,” he said.

“It is my hope that in 2017, we will increase our coverage and assist more people.”

Moyo said despite the economic hardships faced by the country, more stakeholders should come on board so as to reach out to more beneficiaries.

He said well-wishers should continue to spread love and compassion to the vulnerable members of society to demonstrate the spirit of giving, which is synonymous with Christmas.

“I want to commend stakeholders, who have shown their unwavering support in the past years and have made the festive season memorable for some members of the community,” Moyo said.

Companies and organisations that donated towards the cheer fund in cash and goods include POSB Bank, First Mutual Life and World Vision.

