Zec lauds Habakkuk Trust’s youth voter education

Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (Zec) Matabeleland South provincial education co-ordinator, Andrew Tlou has applauded Habakkuk Trust for their youth-oriented voter registration awareness programmes in Gwanda.

BY SHARON SIBINDI/TALENT GUMPO

Speaking at a sports and arts coaching clinic organised by Habakkuk Trust in Mzimuni, Gwanda, ward 3, last week, Tlou said a few weeks ago he met Habakkuk Trust-trained youth conducting voter education and mobilising people to register to vote.

“Our main concern are the youth, they have the numbers, they have the energy, but most of them don’t want to participate in electoral processes. I am impressed by the youth in these two wards, the voter registration turnout is quite magnificent compared to other areas. As Zec, we are glad to have partners such as Habakkuk Trust, I am happy. Continue doing the good work,” he said.

The coaching clinics, held in Gwanda wards 3 and 6, are part of Habakkuk Trust’s efforts to increase youth participation in development and decision-making processes and elections.

The youth are encouraged to use sport and arts as a tool in mobilising the community to participate in development and decision-making processes.

Habakkuk Trust brought football, netball and arts experts, who included legends, Ronald “Gidiza” Sibanda and Gift Lunga Jr to share their skills and knowledge with young people.

Moditor Ncube of ward 4 appreciated the information on latest developments in netball she acquired from Precious Mudenge and Joshua Mugoshi.

She said, as a coach, she would use the information to mobilise young women to register to vote.

Habakkuk Trust programmes manager, Khumbulani Maphosa urged the youth to be active citizens and take part in community development initiatives.

“If you cannot register to vote, you cannot be in any development structures in your ward. Registering to vote is the easiest decision one can make, and it is your mandate to mobilise other youths to register to vote,” he said.

