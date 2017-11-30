Political changes in Zim should impact positively on research: Pandor

ZIMBABWEAN researchers want the new government to invest in research and development, South African Science and Technology minister Naledi Pandor has said.

In an interview with Southern Eye at the Southern African-Nordic Centre (Sanord) conference in Victoria Falls, which is being hosted by the National University of Science and Technology, Pandor said every government on the continent should ensure that there was a robust science budget.

She said her colleagues in Zimbabwe had expressed hope that the political change that would lead to the government investing in science and technology.

Pandor said without public resources devoted to research, universities could not achieve any level of partnership or success they desire.

She said her Zimbabwean counterparts said they needed more resources to be channelled towards research.

Pandor said besides Zimbabwe, African countries needed to do much more in funding science, technology and innovation in the African continent and more African institutions should join Sanord.

“Most countries have not reached the target and agreed 1% of gross domestic product for research support. So all of us have to do much more, including South Africa,” she said.

Speaking at the conference, Higher and Tertiary Education permanent secretary, Francis Gudyanga said the government was taking initiatives to transform the education sector.

“The government has focused on the girl child so as to reverse the cultural practice that previously gave priority to the boys. We monitor the enrolment and statistics of students by gender. We still have a long way to go, particularly in the sciences, engineering and medicine. However, it is pleasing to note that our universities and colleges are now seized with this focus and are making conscious efforts to address the problem,” he said.

Gudyanga said the government was supporting the teaching of science, technology, engineering and maths (Stem) disciplines in higher and tertiary education.

“That Sanord programmes complement government efforts in mentoring these young Stem academics as a valuable, concrete contribution to our countries in Southern Africa. Sanord’s commitment to academic quality, academic freedom and fundamental values of democracy, human rights, equity and diversity has the endorsement of the government of Zimbabwe,” he said.

