Actor sends SOS to government

VETERAN film actress and casting director, Spilisiwe Kaikeni, has called on the government to rescue the country’s fledgling film industry by availing grants to ensure production of high quality films.

BY BRIAN PENNY

Kaikeni told NewsDay yesterday that affording filmmakers grants would go a long way in helping to resuscitate the industry.

She said many local productions were of poor quality because of lack of financial investment, but expressed hope that the new government that will be set up by President Emmerson Mnangagwa will deal with the matter expeditiously.

“As I look at the new era in Zimbabwe, obviously a new government is on the cards, I just have a feeling that they will recognise us because here in Zimbabwe we are just like orphans,” she said.

“No one recognises us, but Zimbabwe has a lot of talent that can easily go to waste because no one is funding us.”

Kaikeni, who started appearing on national television at the age of 17, said her success came through hard work, focus and commitment.

She said actors faced a torrid time in their chosen careers yet their creativity is the centre of entertainment and a necessity in nation building.

“Now I believe with the new government on the cards our input as artistes will be looked into for us to achieve big in nation building,” she said.

Kaikeni, who has also featured in stage dramas, theatre pieces, television adverts and local soaps, is currently directing a television series titled Intercessors.

