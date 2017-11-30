MDC condemns escalation of GBV

THE Welshman Ncube-led-MDC women assembly has expressed concern at the escalation of gender-based violence cases as the nation commemorates 16 Days of Activism Against Gender-Based Violence (GBV).

BY SILAS NKALA /MUNESU NYAKUDYA

MDC women’s assembly chairperson, Thandiwe Mlilo yesterday said GBV figures recorded by the police for the past year were unsettling.

“Police reports revealed that last year, Zimbabwe recorded a shocking 40 500 gender-based violence cases between January and February only. Reports also indicated that one in every three girls in Zimbabwe experiences sexual violence before they turn 18 years of age and 78% of women report that their husband or intimate partner is the perpetrator,” she said.

“MDC is determined that a committed and dedicated government can do much better to empower women and much more to eliminate any form of violence and discrimination against women and girls.”

Mlilo called on everyone to double their efforts in the fight against the subjugation of women.

“The justice system should also play its role by bringing perpetrators of violence to book with harsh punishment. This campaign is an opportunity for us all to heighten the fight against gender-based violence,” she said.

This year’s campaign runs under the theme Leave No One Behind: End Violence Against Women and Girls.

Mlilo said they would also like to extend the campaign to men who are victims of GBV, because as a democratic party they believe that everyone should have equal opportunities, live in a safe environment and have the freedom to contribute as equals in the country’s development.

“We are, however, cognisant of the fact that the government in power has not fully and effectively played its role, particularly that of affirming the safety of women. Our women continue, not only to be subjected to gender-based violence, but also face challenges such as patriarchy, sexism and many other forms of discrimination,” she said.

“Women should also empower themselves by supporting each other and by participating and engaging in democratic processes, hence, we reiterate our call that they must go out in numbers to register as voters to participate in next year’s general elections.”

Meanwhile, Zimbabwe Gender Commission chairperson, Margaret Mukahanana-Sangarwe on Tuesday said GBV has been biased as predominant in the domestic sphere leaving the public space out.

“GBV on the streets, communities and bus terminuses has manifested itself in the form of sexual harassment as women have to constantly deal with insulting remarks and improper conduct, which constitute a violation of their sexual, physical and moral integrity,” she said.

“GBV in public spaces has predominantly become rife in commuter omnibuses, with rank marshals and touts being the main perpetrators of such acts.”

Mukahanana-Sangarwe said that despite the enactment of several gender responsive laws and policies, such as the Domestic Violence Act of 2007, women and girls in Zimbabwe continue to be victims in 99% of GBV cases.

According to the Zimbabwe Demographic Health Survey 2010-2015, 35% of women in Zimbabwe have either experienced physical, emotional or sexual violence at some point in their lives. A number of legal frameworks such as the Bill of Rights enshrined in the Constitution, the Domestic Violence Act and provisions in the Criminal Code can all be utilised to protect women and men against GBV in the public sphere.

However, despite the existence of these instruments, evidence suggests that sexual harassment and gender-based violence in public spaces continue to be a pervasive problem.

The absence of street lights in urban settings, as well as long grass along pathways and urban agriculture has also contributed to sexual violence as a number of women have reportedly been dragged into these places at night and raped.

