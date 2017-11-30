Mzembi’s wife sues former Miss Tourism sponsor, Daily News for defamation

Barbara Mzembi

Wife to former Foreign Affairs Minister Walter Mzembi, Mrs Barbara Mzembi has approached the High Court claiming defamation damages amounting to $100 000 from Big Time Strategic Group (Private) Limited, its employee Mr Alson Darikayi, the Daily News and its reporter Vasco Chaya.

Mzembi argues that Big Time Strategic Group tarnished her image through an article titled “Sponsor dumps Miss Tourism Zimbabwe” published in the Daily News linking her to alleged misappropriation of funds. According to Mzembi’s declaration, Mr Darikayi was quoted in the article as saying:

We pulled out of the deal mainly to protect our brand as Big Time Strategic Group. We feared the manner in which the pageant was being run might indelibly dent our image.

Mzembi argues that Dakarayi’s statement was wrong and defamatory considering that they came after a statement claiming that Big Time Strategic Group which invested about $2 million into Miss Tourism pageant in 2016 reportedly pulled out of the pageant after citing financial mismanagement.

More: Herald

Like this: Like Loading...