Hurungwe thief killers remanded in custody

Thirteen Hurungwe villagers from the Ndumbli area under Chief Chanetsa, who allegedly killed a suspected thief, were on Monday denied bail by a Karoi magistrate, who remanded them in custody to December 11.

By Nhau Mangirazi

Magistrate Samuel Chitumwa, who did not ask the 13 to plead, advised the accused to apply at the High Court and their lawyers from Mapaya and Associates are now fighting for their liberty.

The State alleges that the suspects allegedly killed a habitual thief, Elisha Ben, on Thursday last week.

Prosecutors said the now-deceased had been terrorising villagers.

On the day he met his fate, Ben and his alleged accomplice, Edias Fondondo, took advantage of Evelyn Pemhiwa’s absence and unlawfully entered her house.

However, four neighbours – Martin Kwashi, Tafadzwa Zvenyika, Wellington Zvenyika and Sylvester Tichareva – managed to apprehend Ben.

Ben was assaulted after confessing that he was behind a spate of thefts in the village.

Other villagers joined the four in assaulting the suspect all over the body, leaving him unable to walk.

The villagers borrowed a wheelbarrow, as they wanted to recover the stolen property, but Ben died along the way.

A report was made at Magunje Police Station, resulting in the arrest of the suspects.

Webster Dimingu prosecuted.

