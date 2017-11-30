Harare Gurus set high hopes

HARARE Gurus, an eight-member music ensemble, says they have been able to strike a fine balance between music and business because of their passion for both pursuits.

BY AARON UFUMELI

The group’s frontman, Naboth Dimba, told NewsDay that although doubling the two had not been an easy feat, they have managed to master both.

“One needs to be original because being a copy of someone’s music forces you into competition, which in most cases is not easy at all,” he said.

The group plays a genre they call Pop Sungura. Their third album Ngoma Ingoma — released in September this year — has been enjoying significant airplay on local radio with tracks such as Comrade proving to be a favourite of many.

Their first two projects, Hope Idzi and Sarai Mugarike, did not gain any traction in the competitive music industry.

Dimba said their unique fusion of instruments, such as keyboards and guitars, helped create enticing melodies.

He said they were hoping to spread their wings as a band in 2018 with a number of national shows lined up.

“We would like to travel extensively right across the country because next year we will also establish our own recording studio and this will be a plus for us,” he said.

The group, which was formed in 2003, has done live shows in Concession, Dandamera and Harare.

