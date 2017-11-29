Jennifer Hudson’s ex-fiancé granted primary custody of son after she cheated on him

‘s ex-fiancé,, has been granted primary custody of their eight-year-old son, David Jr. According to TMZ, the new agreement will see David take custody of their son for most of the time while Jennifer films The Voice in London and L.A. Jennifer previously received a protective order against David, which she claimed to be “in the interest of their son”, however, the Spotlight singer has appeared to change her mind.

The pair ended their engagement in early November, and a spokesperson released a statement to PEOPLE, which read: “[Jennifer and David Otunga] have been in the process of ending their relationship for a number of months. Today, Jennifer requested and received a protective order against her ex-fiancé. Jennifer’s actions are solely taken in the best interest of their son.” In legal documents obtained by Us Weekly, Jennifer reportedly claimed that her ex-partner had shown “increasingly aggressive, threatening and harassing behaviour” towards her.

Jennifer previously filed a protective order

However, David’s attorney Tracy M. Rizzo denied the claims, stating: “Mr. Otunga has never abused or harassed Ms. Hudson or their son, and it is unfortunate, especially in today’s climate, that she would feel the need to make these false allegations against him.

Mr. Otunga looks forward to his day in court and in being awarded the residential care of the parties’ only child.” She also claimed that Jennifer only filed the complaint when “it became apparent to Ms. Hudson that Mr. Otunga would be the parent graded residential care of the child, as a result of Mr. Otunga being the child’s primary caregiver while Ms. Hudson pursues her career all over the world”.

Fans have been quick to offer Jennifer support, with one writing: “Stunningly beautiful. God Bless you in these troubled hours. Be strong Jennifer,” while another added: “I’m so sorry for your situation. I myself have gone through that.”