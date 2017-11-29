Zanu PF youth league orders expulsions to stop

THE Zanu PF youth league has directed its structures and members to desist from expelling those who were linked to the fallen G40 faction but instead take them for “rehabilitation”.

BY XOLISANI NCUBE

Zanu PF secretary for youth affairs Pupurai Togarepi yesterday said the national executive committee of the league resolved that no one was going to be expelled from the party despite having “serious” contradictions and mistaken ideas of the revolution by some of their members.

“All members of the youth league are important to the party and we have advised our membership that the leadership of the party told us that let bygones be bygones. There is no reason to go out there and expel members of the party. So nobody is going to be expelled,” Togarepi said.

Togarepi was chairing the meeting for the first time since he returned to his post after being dislodged by his former deputy, Kudzanayi Chipanga, who is currently in remand prison on allegation of undermining and causing disaffection within the military.

Togarepi said since the party leadership led by President Emmerson Mnangagwa had offered an olive branch to all party members who had erred during the Robert Mugabe era, the youths were apologetic to the military and war veterans, who had been attacked by Chipanga during his reign.

Also present at the meeting were the Zanu PF provincial youth chairpersons who had been expelled from the party by the G40 faction and the league’s secretary for administration, Lewis Matutu among others.

Meanwhile, the women’s league has replaced their secretary for administration Letina Undenge with Monica Mutsvangwa and re-appointed Mabel Chinomona to her former post of political commissar of the league.

However, Tabetha Kanengoni-Malinga was said to have resigned from her post of women’s league secretary for external affairs.

