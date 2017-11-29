Councillor murderer remanded in custody

A VICTORIA FALLS man, who appeared in court facing charges of murdering a Chidobe ward councillor at the weekend, was remanded in custody.

BY NOKUTHABA DLAMINI

Admire Ndlovu (31) on Monday appeared before Victoria Falls resident magistrate Rangarirai Gakanje and was not asked to plead.

The State alleges that on Friday, Ndlovu went to Monde Shopping Centre at around 9pm where he entered a residents’ closed-door meeting on water connections which Denis Thebe was chairing.

Ndlovu allegedly demanded to have a word with Thebe and demanded that he buys him beer.

Thebe asked him to leave, but Ndlovu refused prompting Thebe to threw him out. Ndlovu allegedly came back armed with a brick threatening to kill the deceased. Thebe tried to escape, but was struck on the left side of his head with the brick.

Thebe died the following day on his way to Mpilo Central Hospital in Bulawayo.

Ndlovu was remanded in custody to December 8.

Meanwhile, Thebe was laid to rest at his home in Monde yesterday.

