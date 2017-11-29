AN UNREGISTERED commuter omnibus overturned along Luveve Road in Bulawayo, injuring seven passengers, Bulawayo Chief Fire Officer, Richard Peterson, has said.

BY NIZBERT MOYO

“The accident happened on Monday evening along Luveve Road, opposite Magetsini in Emakhandeni suburb. An unregistered kombi overturned after developing a mechanical fault and in the process injured seven passengers out of 18 who were on board,’’ said Peterson.

He said the commuter omnibus, which is suspected to have developed a suspension problem, overturned and landed on its roof. The injured were taken to Mpilo Central Hospital.

The driver fled the scene of the accident.

Peterson said that people who cause such accidents usually flee the scene when they were caught on the wrong side of the law. The accident came barely two days after another commuter omnibus was hit by a Nissan Sunny along Plumtree Road, injuring 13 passengers. The driver of the Nissan also fled the scene.

Peterson urged motorists not to operate illegally as it puts people’s lives at risk.

He also advised motorists to drive with caution during the rainy season as roads will be slippery.

7 injured in kombi crash : NewsDay Zimbabwe.

Like this: Like Loading...