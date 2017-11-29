Taxi driver rapes employer’s niece (12)

A BULAWAYO-BASED taxi driver has been taken to court for allegedly raping his employer’s 12-year-old niece while on a school run.

BY SILAS NKALA

The offence was allegedly committed in June this year.

The accused, Kenneth Nyakupinda was not asked to plead to the rape charge yesterday when he appeared before Bulawayo magistrate Adeline Mbeure who remanded him in custody to December 11.

Prosecutor Nkathazo Dlodlo told the court that sometime in June this year, the complainant was at her aunt’s house in Famona when Nyakupinda allegedly came to collect another minor to take her to school.

The victim then asked for a ride to Makokoba rank where she was supposed to board a bus to her rural home in Gokwe.

After doing the school run, Nyakupinda allegedly drove out of town along Harare Road with the complainant on board. He pulled over at a secluded place and raped her once before driving her back to Makokoba.

The girl reported the matter to her aunt, leading to Nyakupinda’s arrest.

