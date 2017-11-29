Woman (75) rapes 14-yr-old grandson

A 75-YEAR-OLD woman from Emakhandeni suburb in Bulawayo allegedly forced her 14-year-old grandson to have sex with her.

A court heard that the elderly woman told the juvenile she wanted to initiate him into manhood by teaching him how to treat a woman.

She allegedly took the boy’s sexual organ and inserted it into her privates.

The elderly woman was not asked to plead to a charge of aggravated indecent assault before Bulawayo magistrate Mr Franklin Mkhwananzi.

Her name has been withheld to protect the identity of the minor.

Mr Mkhwananzi remanded the matter to December 12 and ordered the woman to undergo psychiatric evaluation by two doctors to determine her mental state.

Prosecuting, Mr Tawurai Hondoyemoto said the woman forced her grandson to have sex with her on an unknown date this month around 11AM.

Mr Hondoyemoto said she took the teenager to her bedroom and demanded sex before undressing him. She then forced the teenager to undress her.

“The old woman tried to teach the minor how to perform sex by telling him to insert his penis into her vagina. Upon realising that the minor lacked skill she took his penis and inserted it into her vagina,” he said.

The woman, the court heard, evaluated the boy’s performance and said it was poor.

The court heard that the minor admitted to his grandmother that he indeed did not know how to perform sex. The elderly woman then dismissed the minor and threatened him with undisclosed action if he told anyone about the incident.

It was not stated in court how the matter came to light.

Related

Like this: Like Loading...