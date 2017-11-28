‘Stunningly gorgeous’ Jennifer Lopez sends temperatures soaring in unbuttoned shirt for Guess shoot

At 48, Jennifer Lopez is making waves as she features as the brand new face of Guess jeans – decked in a pair of checked shorts and a classic white shirt aptly styled to show off JLo’s svelte figure.

The sizzling new photo from the brand’s latest campaign was debuted by the singer on her Instagram profile, unfailingly sending fans into a meltdown. “Guess who’s the new Guess girl…,” Lopez wrote alongside the image, unveiling the first look in the form of a collage of six photos.

The Amor Amor Amor singer channelled a very classic look for the photoshoot, with her voluminous well-coiffed hair and silver hoops framing her heart-shaped face. Accentuating her tiny waist, Lopez even wore a chunky belt as she completed the iconic style with a pair of pointed toe pumps.

Unsurprisingly, the new snap has caught the eyes of Lopez’s 70 million strong social media followers, who made no secret of their admiration for the sizzling pic in the comments section.

“Jennifer is stunningly gorgeous!!” a fan gushed, echoing most of her followers’ thoughts. Another commented, “Most beautiful photo of you ever. My first thought was Raquel Welch. Latin version.”

Others seemed to be impressed with how the On The Floor hitmaker continues to wow with her ever youthful appearance.

“You never age,” wrote someone, as another fan shared, “Wow! At 48, SLAY!!!!”

With the latest campaign, Lopez has officially become the oldest star to endorse the brand, and is excited to become a Guess girl.

“When I got the call from Paul Marciano asking me to become the new Guess girl, I was thrilled and excited to be a part of such an iconic brand that I have loved since I was a teenager,” Lopez said about her new role, according to Us Weekly.

She added, “When I look back at early Guess campaigns through the years, you see all of these beautiful models and iconic images that Paul has created. It is a tremendous compliment to have been selected for Guess’ Spring 2018 campaign.”

The iconic brand lists a catalogue of well-known faces who have previously been a part of the Guess family, including supermodel Naomi Campbell, Claudia Schiffer, Anna Nicole Smith, Gigi Hadid, Adriana Lima and Priyanka Chopra.