Former Minister Jonathan Moyo claimed that 25 Snipers from the Special Air Service (SAS) Regiment attacked Saviour Kasukuwere’s house and indiscriminately fired bullets despite the fact that Moyo and Kasukuwere’s families were hiding there. Moyo revealed […]

