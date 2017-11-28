Jonathan Moyo, Kasukuwere, Chombo, Chipanga and Chimene expelled from Parliament

Jonathan Moyo in Parliament

Five Zimbabwe African National Union-Patriotic Front Members of Parliament who were said to be the king-pins of the G40 faction were today expelled from Parliament after the party notified the House that they were no longer members of the party.

The five are Ignatius Chombo (Zvimba North), Saviour Kasukuwere (Mount Darwin South), Jonathan Moyo (Tsholotsho North), Kudzanayi Chipanga (Makoni West) and Mandiitawepi Chimene (Makoni South).

Chombo, Moyo, Kasukuwere and Chimene were ministers in ousted President Robert Mugabe’s government.

President Emmerson Mnangagwa dissolved the cabinet yesterday and appointed only two acting ministers, Patrick Chinamasa for Finance and Simbarashe Mumbengegwi for Foreign Affairs.

All five were expelled from the party together with former Vice-President Phelekezela Mphoko on 19 November.

Chombo and Chipanga have since been arrested and are on remand until 8 December.

The whereabouts of the other three is still unknown.

