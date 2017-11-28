Tsvangirai remains a key figure in economic revival and national healing

For those who attended ED’s inauguration you can easily tell that Tsvangirai can really pull a big crowd, you can also tell that the stadium was full to its capacity because of Tsvangirai and his supporters. ED was quite happy when he saw that the former Prime Minister was in attendance, because it is good when it comes to legitimacy.

By Tinashe Eric Muzamhindo

Tsvangirai has the heart for people and he holds no grudge against anyone, even if he is not the president now but I tell you it is high time ED should accord this man a full statesmanship because of the role he played to bring democracy. The democracy wheel that ED is riding on, it is because of Morgan Tsvangirai who fought for it.

Those who are calling for Tsvangirai’s resignation do it at your own peril, this is the time to bring Tsvangirai on board and work together for the betterment of this country. You see Tsvangirai is a well-respected figure in opposition politics; you don’t just get rid of such people who hold qualities of statesman ship in this country.

If you look at the appeal Tsvangirai had on Friday there is a clear indication that the public still have confidence in Tsvangirai’s leadership. Tsvangirai became the Prime Minister of this country from 2009-2013, and that period alone there was tremendous improvement on our economy and I think it is very important to acknowledge the role Tsvangirai played during the inclusive arrangement. It will be a big mistake for ED to leave Tsvangirai out of the matrix.

The idea is to bring the economy back on its trail. I don’t think ED will make it alone, this thing needs everyone on board, and it is very important to have Tsvangirai as a statesman on the steering wheel. I guess ED will consider this.

Those around ED should also be weeded out I guess the army can play a significant role if they continue because what we want is economic emancipation, and the whole country should not continue to suffer because of few elements who want to shield their shady deals. ED should get rids of those elements and he should widen his advisory council.

I guess he can also rope in some key advisors in the economic recovery plan. My hope as an academic is to see the likes of Douglas Mwonzora being given key roles in the new inclusive arrangement if the idea sails through, we can have the likes of Chamisa in key areas like Foreign Affairs, there is nothing wrong by bringing Mutsvangwa back on board he is of good use, we can also have the likes of Biti in the justice or Finance ministry, even Simba Makoni in the area of planning and economic development, he has the experience and he can deliver, we can also have the likes of Wadyajena in the area of Youth Development, he fought hard in the parliament to have the likes of Kasukuwere to be accountable of funds they looted during the inclusive Government, we can also have the likes of Mudzuri in the mines and energy portifolio, Mudzuri has the experience has been all over the world, he has the technical experience and he can deliver and he has done it before in the local Government.

We can never gamble with the economy we need technical staff on board and I think ED has heard it people have made it clear on this one, we expect him to deliver. The likes of Chinamasa, Obert Mpofu, Muchinguri he can post them in foreign assignments, we can’t have the same old deadwood in the cabinet we need new faces. I know ED as a lawyer he can do better.

He should begin talks with Tsvangirai today, I know they have been interacting but it’s high time they should sit down and work on a favourable matrix so that people can have better results. For those who are against the idea of transitional arrangement it is high time you should put away selfish agenda and bring unity amongst all citizens of Zimbabwe. We need everyone on board.

MY GOOD ADVICE

The way I look at things is that if ED performs the opposition is buried for good, and they will go through a difficult phase of patches. My advice is Tsvangirai join the inclusive arrangement with one idea of reforms as a condition.

Your performance will be judged by the public during the transitional era and people may go for opposition after elections. It is very difficult for the opposition to fight for reforms outside Government. It is also good to work with the army whilst in the Government, and establish a working relationship with the security forces of this country.

Staying away from the transitional arrangement will be a big blow to the opposition and calling for reforms outside government will not work to their advantage. One good thing is when you are part of the inclusive arrangement it will reduce tension and the level of violence in the run up to 2018 elections will be minimized. I guess ED is not prepared for elections and within 8 months it will be difficult for him to consolidate power both in the Government and party level.

ED is going through a difficult phase, if you remember very well it is very difficult for him to get rid of the likes of Chinamasa and the Mpofus who fought for him to be where he is today, so it would be good if he bring the opposition on board.

Why can’t he consider the likes of Khupe, Francis Nhema, July Moyo, Nkosana Moyo those are good people who can bring our economy on track. On the issue of Perm Secs he should get rid of the finance perm sec, he is nuisance who has been making numerous deals in that sector, even other old dead woods he should get rid of them and brings technical expertise on board. Reforms should focus on

– Electoral reforms

– Judiciary reforms

– Economic reforms

– Legislative reforms

Leaving Tsvangirai’s supporters out of the game will cause a lot of friction and it will be difficult to bring national healing. if you remember very well a large number of Tsvangirai’s supporters on that very Saturday they are the ones who thronged Highfields- Zimbabwean grounds and they played a very big role to send a clear message to Jacob Zuma and other SADC dictators club that Mugabe must go, so i urge ED and his close advisors to consider this in mind to bring national healing and prosperity.

Tinashe Eric Muzamhindo writes in his personal capacity as the Head of Southern Institute of Policy Analysis and Research – SIPAR TRUST, which is responsible for policy Analysis and Research. He is also an academic and researcher. He holds a BA, M.A from Solusi University, and he also holds a Masters of Development Studies from University of Lusaka, Zambia. He is currently enrolled at University of Kwazulu Natal University in South Africa (PHD in Development Studies). He can be contacted at southerninstitutepar@gmail.com

