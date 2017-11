Parliament on Tuesday expelled five legislators namely, Ignatious Chombo ,Saviour Kasukuwere , Professor Jonathan Moyo , Kudzanayi Chipanga and Mandiitawepi Chimene.

This follows their expulsion from the party they represented, Zanu PF, last week.

MORE TO FOLLOW

LATEST: Parliament expels 5 legislators

