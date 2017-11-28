ZPC Kariba boot Mhofu out

ZPC Kariba’s romance with Sunday “Mhofu” Chidzambwa came to an end after he was given his contract termination letter after the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League match against Triangle on Saturday.

BY NUNURAI JENA

Sources said Mhofu and his entire technical team were given letters at the stadium just after ZPC Kariba beat Triangle 2-nil.

Mhofu could neither confirm nor deny the new developments referring this reporter to his sources.

“Whoever told you should furnish you with the information or ask team officials” he said.

But his assistant Oliver Matava confirmed the development, saying they were dismissed on Saturday, but were surprised to be handed the letters by security personnel.

“Yes, we were given the letters, but that is the norm that at the end of every season, notice of the expiry of the contract is issued. But what differs is the manner because normally it doesn’t happen at the stadium,” Matava said.

ZPC Kariba are believed to be eyeing Caps United gaffer Lloyd Chitembwe.

