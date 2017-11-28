FC Platinum, Harare City clash

CASTLE Lager Premier Soccer League champions FC Platinum and Chibuku Super Cup winners Harare City will have a chance of bagging more silverware when the two teams clash in the season-ending Castle Lager Challenge Cup on Saturday.

BY HENRY MHARA

The Premier Soccer League (PSL) yesterday announced that the match, which will wrap up this year’s season, would be played at Mandava Stadium in Zvishavane, the home of FC Platinum.

The PSL has urged the two teams to abide by the tournament’s rules and regulations.

The Castle Lager Challenge Cup was introduced to commemorate the PSL’s 25th anniversary.

On top of the silverware, the winners of the match will pocket $30 000 while the losers will get a $20 000 consolation prize.

FC Platinum received $100 000 for winning the league title and will also represent the country in the Caf Champions League, while Harare City pocketed $75 000 for clinching the Chibuku Super Cup and will play in the Caf Confederations Cup.

This match is set to settle the grudge between the two sides who could not be separated when they met in their league encounters this season with the two matches ending goalless.

For Harare City, a win will offer solace after they were relegated from the league last weekend.

