Daggers out for politburo ‘cowards’

WAR veterans have called on Zanu PF first secretary and President Emmerson Mnangagwa to immediately reconstitute the politburo and get rid of “all cowards who cheered on” as former First Lady Grace Mugabe and the G40 cabal allegedly captured former President Robert Mugabe.

BY BLESSED MHLANGA

Addressing journalists in the capital on Sunday evening, Zimbabwe National Liberation War Veterans’ Association Mashonaland West provincial chair Blessed Runesu Geza urged Mnangagwa to dump all the “cowards” who failed to defend him when he was booted out by Mugabe three weeks ago.

“We respect the fact that our President said we should let bygones be bygones. We do not seek retributive justice, neither are we looking for positions in this government, but we clearly don’t want to see the same people who played a role in allowing Grace to capture Mugabe, play a leading role in this government and body politic. They should reform first, they can’t seat in the politburo at this time,” he said.

Geza singled out Zanu PF finance secretary Obert Mpofu, information secretary Simon Khaya Moyo and war veterans secretary Sydney Sekeramayi, saying they strayed from the party ethos and should not be rewarded with politburo and Cabinet positions.

“Khaya Moyo should have refused to read the statement firing our President. We are tired of opportunists who have no principles. These same people are prepared to dump Mnangagwa today if Mugabe comes back. They failed to just boycott Cabinet, some of them even wanted to stall impeachment proceedings,” Geza said amid applause from over 50 war veterans in attendance.

Mpofu was accused of having declared during a Matabeleland North provincial co-ordinating committee meeting that he would resign if Mnangagwa became President.

Zanu PF provincial committee member Cephas Mudenda confirmed that he attended the meeting where Mpofu made the remarks.

Both Mpofu and Sekeramayi were unreachable on their mobile phones, while Khaya Moyo insisted that his duty as spokesperson was to just relay party messages and not his personal convictions.

